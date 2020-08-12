e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot

Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A citizens’ forum representing Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, have threatened to start an agitation from August 15 if the garbage depot in the area is not permanently shut down.

The forum, represented by Ranjeet Raskar, Ganesh Dhore, Bhagwan Bhadale and Sanjay Harpale, have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, stating their intent to agitate from Independence Day if their demand is not met.

The letter stated: “We are fighting for the last 30 years for the improvement of the garbage depot. Even the National Green Tribunal had issued a warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMC promised to sort out our pollution-related issues, but forget their promise once agitations in the past have been withdrawn.”

Bhadale said, “Earlier it was decided that the Uruli Devachi garbage depot would be utilised only for garbage processing, but now garbage from across the city is coming in to the depot. PMC is not doing any processing, but dumping it at the garbage depot.”

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In