Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST

A citizens’ forum representing Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, have threatened to start an agitation from August 15 if the garbage depot in the area is not permanently shut down.

The forum, represented by Ranjeet Raskar, Ganesh Dhore, Bhagwan Bhadale and Sanjay Harpale, have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, stating their intent to agitate from Independence Day if their demand is not met.

The letter stated: “We are fighting for the last 30 years for the improvement of the garbage depot. Even the National Green Tribunal had issued a warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMC promised to sort out our pollution-related issues, but forget their promise once agitations in the past have been withdrawn.”

Bhadale said, “Earlier it was decided that the Uruli Devachi garbage depot would be utilised only for garbage processing, but now garbage from across the city is coming in to the depot. PMC is not doing any processing, but dumping it at the garbage depot.”