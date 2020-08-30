Uttan man blackmailed with nude video, extorted of ₹37,000

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:00 IST

Uttan police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for blackmailing a 25-year-old man and extorting around ₹37,000.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Uttan in Bhayander, received a call from an unknown woman in July, proposing that the two become friends. Soon the duo started participating in video chats.

In the first week of August, the woman told the victim that she was in love with him. She asked him to get naked and start a video chat with her.

“The woman then informed the victim that she had recorded their chat and threatened to upload the clips on the internet if he did not pay her. The victim also received a call from a man claiming to be a CBI officer on special duty. The fake officer threatened the victim and said he would face criminal charges for sharing nude photos on social media,” said assistant inspector Satish Nikam of Uttan police station.

The victim sent the woman ₹36,671 through multiple transactions to a digital wallet account.

He then approached the police, and a case under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two unknown callers.

“We suspect a gang is operating in Thane Rural police district using the same modus operandi,” said Nikam. Due to the lockdown, fraudsters have adopted this method of extorting money from people as the victims have plenty of free time at their disposal, said the officer.