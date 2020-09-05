Uttar Pradesh to develop Chitrakoot Parikrama marg

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of Chitrakoot Parikrama (circumambulation) Marg associated with Lord Ram. He said the path is very narrow at some places and asked Chitrakoot district magistrate on Friday to relocate people, pay them compensation and rehabilitate them to widen it. Adityanath said the path should be made hindrance free for pilgrims while asking for a plan for it.

Also read: Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali

Lord Ram is believed to have spent most of his time during his 14-year exile in Chitrakoot.

Speaking at a meeting to review development works of Chitrakoot Dham division, he also asked officers to “start a project to conserve and revive ancient water systems made by the Chandela rulers”. He added there is immense scope for development in the region where the work on Bundelkhand expressway, defence corridor, and development of Chitrakoot as a tourist and pilgrimage hub is underway.

Adityanath said they have to make Bundelkhand region a hub of organic farming. “...farmers would get better prices for their organic produce. Make people aware of organic [farming] and promote zero budget farming. If we encourage people to rear good quality cows, then it would also help eradicate practice of abandoning cattle.”