e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Uttar Pradesh to develop Chitrakoot Parikrama marg

Uttar Pradesh to develop Chitrakoot Parikrama marg

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of Chitrakoot Parikrama (circumambulation) Marg associated with Lord Ram

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath has said there is immense scope for development in Chitrakoot region.
Yogi Adityanath has said there is immense scope for development in Chitrakoot region. (ANI file)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of Chitrakoot Parikrama (circumambulation) Marg associated with Lord Ram. He said the path is very narrow at some places and asked Chitrakoot district magistrate on Friday to relocate people, pay them compensation and rehabilitate them to widen it. Adityanath said the path should be made hindrance free for pilgrims while asking for a plan for it.

Also read: Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali

Lord Ram is believed to have spent most of his time during his 14-year exile in Chitrakoot.

Speaking at a meeting to review development works of Chitrakoot Dham division, he also asked officers to “start a project to conserve and revive ancient water systems made by the Chandela rulers”. He added there is immense scope for development in the region where the work on Bundelkhand expressway, defence corridor, and development of Chitrakoot as a tourist and pilgrimage hub is underway.

Adityanath said they have to make Bundelkhand region a hub of organic farming. “...farmers would get better prices for their organic produce. Make people aware of organic [farming] and promote zero budget farming. If we encourage people to rear good quality cows, then it would also help eradicate practice of abandoning cattle.”

tags
top news
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
1st vessel to arrive in Tripura from Bangladesh via Indo-Bangla waterways route
1st vessel to arrive in Tripura from Bangladesh via Indo-Bangla waterways route
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In