Vaishno Devi yatra: Covid-19 negative report not older than 48 hrs mandatory for pilgrims

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on August 16, nearly five months after it was suspended due to the pandemic on March 18.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Monday said pilgrims coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir are required to bring ‘valid Covid-19 negative test report’ not older than 48 hours on their arrival at Katra or else they will not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

The shrine board is abiding with all central health norms to contain the spread of virus. Only 2,000 people are allowed to visit the shrine per day.

Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar said, “It was already decided that pilgrims from outside J&K will not be allowed without a valid Covid-19 negative report but we noticed that few yatris were not following the guidelines. Therefore, they were not allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.”

“We have reiterated our guidelines again for the wider dissemination of people living outside the UT. We would like to inform them again that pilgrims from outside J&K must come with valid Covid-19 negative report not older than 48 hours when they reach Katra so as to avoid any hardships. Those without it shall not be allowed under any circumstances.”

For local pilgrims, rapid antigen tests are being conducted at the Katra base camp before allowing them to undertake the yatra. On August 21, two pilgrims from Bihar had tested positive at Katra.

Kumar said, “They had not entered the track and were not in Ban Ganga. They were in a colony,” he added.

Last week, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the shrine board, had paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

