Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after five-month long suspension

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after five-month long suspension

In the first week, there shall be a cap of 2,000 pilgrims each day, of which 1,900 would be from Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:31 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Devotees stand in a queue outside Mata Vaishno Devi cave, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday
Devotees stand in a queue outside Mata Vaishno Devi cave, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday(PTI)
         

The Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Sunday, nearly five months after it was suspended as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The first batch of pilgrims chanted religious slogans before embarking upon the pilgrimage. So far around 200 pilgrims undertook the pilgrimage,” said an official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was stopped on March 18 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In the first week, there shall be a cap of 2,000 pilgrims each day, of which 1,900 would be from Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside.

“The situation will be reviewed thereafter and a decision will be taken accordingly. Only the pilgrims who have registered themselves online are being allowed to undertake the pilgrimage,” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the board.

The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones before proceeding for the yatra. It will be mandatory for them to wear masks.

Children below 10 years, pregnant women, persons with comorbidities and those above 60 years have been advised to avoid religious places for the time being.

Kumar said that the yatra is being allowed to move in a unidirectional manner. “The pilgrims are directed to use traditional routes— from Katra to Bhawan via Banganga, Adhkuwari and Sanjichhat—to reach the shrine and Himkoti route-Tarakote Marg for their return journey,” he said.

The pilgrims, coming from red zones, and outside Jammu and Kashmir would have to undergo Covid-19 test and only those pilgrims with negative reports will be allowed to move towards Bhawan.

“Ponies, pithus and palkis will not be allowed to ply on the tracks, initially,” Kumar added.

