Valuables worth Rs12 lakh stolen from jewellery shop at Navi Mumbai

Valuables worth Rs12 lakh stolen from jewellery shop at Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 02:04 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Nerul police filed a case against unidentified people for allegedly stealing gold valuables worth Rs12 lakh from a jewellery shop early on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the owner of the shop, located at Sector 8 near Manak Hospital, opened the shop in the morning.

“Some unidentified accused broke the shutter of the jewellery shop and stole gold ornaments and valuables worth Rs12 lakh. We are still probing the case to establish how many people were involved in the crime. We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area for more leads,” said an officer from Nerul police station.

The police said that the shop had been closed during the lockdown and the owner had only opened it back a few days ago.

