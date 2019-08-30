Varot beats top seed with smash and defence strategy in Pune

cities

Aug 30, 2019

Pune: For Varot Uraiwong of Thailand, it was his first trip to India and had to face top seed Varun Kapur in the first match. Facing these odds, the 58-ranked player beats his strong opponent in the latter’s home ground.

It turned out be a dream start for Varot as he rallied from one game down to oust Varun 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 in the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix 2019 organised in memory of Late Sushant Chipalkatti at Modern Sports Complex on Friday.

With Varun ranked number 9 in Junior Badminton World Federation (BWF), the contest was expected to be one sided and the local player winning the first game 21-14 made the match conclusion obvious.

The dominance of Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy trainee Kapur was stamped after he took seven consecutive points.

“After going down in the first game, I played patiently and it helped me in the next two games,” said Varot on his below par performance in the first game.

In the second game, Varun kept hitting attacking strokes, with Varot responding in defensive.

Varot’s responses on the court irritated Varun who kept rushing shots. Leading the second game 20-18, Varun looked in control, but Varot kept his ground and earned four back-to-back points to force match into the decider.

“I advised him to stay strong on defensive and counter attack,” said Peeraphol Somphopchargen, coach of Varot.

The foreign player’s defence and timely smashes turned out to be a headache for Varun. Varot engaged the opponent in long rallies and pounced on the latter’s loose shots with a decisive smash.

The strategy worked for Varot in the final game also. Varun showed some fight before the game went into the break with 11-9. After that it was Varun who went down meekly. The match lasted 49 minutes.

“There is a lot of stuff to improve and I will get back after working hard. I will now take part in The Dubai Junior International Series,” said Varun.

Result:

Round 1:

Varot Uraiwong (Tha) bt 1-Varun Kapur (Ind) 14-21, 22-20, 21-15

Stats Box:

Varot Uraiwong (Tha) vs Varun Kapur (Ind)

4 Most consecutive points 7

2 Game points 2

113 Total points played 113

57 Total points won 56

Quotes:

Varot Uraiwong (BWF Junior Ranking 58): I focussed on my defensive skills and hit few smashes in between which helped me to win the match.

Varun Kapur, (BWF Junior Ranking 9): I should have stayed patient and used more variation from the front court.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019