Vasai MLA gets power bill ₹5.50 lakh for his 2 colleges

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:16 IST

Vasai member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Hitendra Thakur has received an electricity bill of ₹5.50 lakh for the month of July, for his two colleges, run by his Viva Trust. He has, however, decided to not pay the bill and has appealed to his electorate to not pay inflated power bills.

“Since March 22, my two colleges are shut due to the lockdown, yet, I have received the July bill of ₹5.50 lakh,” said Thakur.

“All my college offices are closed and no staffers are attending. I use a single fan in my office which is located inside the college premises, said Thakur. So how could I get this bill from the MSEDCL? I appeal to the residents of Vasai and Virar to not pay the inflated bills.,” said Thakur.

Even my residential power bill is around ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 but I did clear those bills, said Thakur.

Dinesh Bhikkad, executive engineer, MSEDCL, Virar said, “We will do a re-check of the power meters of the two colleges and send a rectified power bill if they are inflated, that is.”