Vehicle falls into Chenab river in J&K, 8 passengers missing

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:28 IST

Eight people have gone missing after their vehicle skidded off the highway and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, police said.

The driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control and it rolled down the slope before falling into the Chenab river. Ramban district commissioner Nazim Zai Khan said, “We have not been able to trace the passengers. The Chenab is in full spate and nothing has been found so far.” “Nine people were on board, out of which police constable Mehraj Din jumped out of the vehicle,” he added.

“He is undergoing treatment at district hospital in Ramban. Prima facie it is a case of negligent driving,” the DC said.

Senior superintendent of police Haseeb-ur-Rehman said, “The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur. We tried to trace the vehicle with the help of hooks but there is no clue so far.”

“We have requisitioned divers to trace the passengers. However, we have recovered some bags from the slope,” he added

According to the lone survivor Mehraj Din, there were eight passengers, including head constable Ajay Kumar and constable Hafiz Hussain of Akhnoor, in the vehicle when it submerged completely in the river.