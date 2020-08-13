e-paper
Home / Cities / Veterinarian booked for sexually assaulting minor

Veterinarian booked for sexually assaulting minor

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:01 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A veterinarian was booked for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Farrukhnagar area. Police said a friend of the veterinarian too was named by the complainant, the minor’s father, and both were absconding.

According to the police, the incident took place in May but was reported to the police on Monday after the girl confided in her mother. The family then approached the women’s police station in Manesar.

The minor’s father complained: “Two people lured my daughter into their car on the pretext of discussing something and one of them sexually assaulted her. They also threatened her that if she revealed the incident to anyone, they would kill her and her family.”

Police said since the incident, the accused men had been harassing the girl through repeated phone calls. Since she was scared of the threat, she had kept it to herself till Monday.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Police is conducting raids to arrest them.”

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said police.

