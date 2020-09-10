Vidhan Sabha witnesses heated exchanges over CM’s remarks

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:09 IST

Proceedings of the House on the third day of monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly was delayed by 25 minutes after Congress leaders objected chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s comments against the Opposition party in reply to adjournment motion.

As soon as the House assembled, leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, stood up and objected to the words used by the CM. He alleged that Thakur said that those who are sitting in the well and clapping will also do so in the next birth.

“Terminology like shameless and unscrupulous against the opposition members by the CM should be expunged from the proceedings of the House and Thakur should apologise,” he demanded.

The CM said that he was replying to an important issue (Covid-19) and the opposition was raising slogans like chor (thief). The CM said that his remark on clapping was taken out of context.

Agnihotri objected and said that the language was unparliamentarily and Thakur should withdraw his words.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that if any offensive remark was made he will look into it.

However, the Opposition didn’t budge and demanded apology from the CM. This led to a heated exchange between both sides.

Congress leaders said that when a bill to cut salaries of MLAs was being tabled, the CM wrongly remarked that the Opposition was demanding their money back.

Thakur responded that his intent was not otherwise but the Opposition should also refrain from sloganeering.

The proceedings started after parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj intervened and convinced the Opposition members to let them start the session.