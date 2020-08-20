e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vigilance closure report in 2018 PTU case says further probe waste of time

Vigilance closure report in 2018 PTU case says further probe waste of time

The vigilance had registered the case following an inquiry report that former IAS officer Surjit Singh Dhillon had submitted to the state government, indicting former V-C Rajneesh Arora for financial irregularities and bypassing norms to appoint consultants

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:18 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
PTU file photo
PTU file photo
         

Jalandhar Over two years after Punjab vigilance bureau arrested Rajneesh Arora, former vice-chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU), Kapurthala, for allegedly committing major financial irregularities and administrative lapses during his tenure as V-C in January 2018, the department filed a closure report in the case on August 3. Nine others had also been booked.

“If the charge-sheet would be filed in court in the case, there is dim possibility of its success, which would waste the time of court,” reads the closure report that Hoshiarpur vigilance deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh has filed in the Kapurthala court. Eight of 10 accused, including V-C Arora, had links with the RSS and the BJP.

The vigilance had registered the case following an inquiry report that former IAS officer Surjit Singh Dhillon had submitted to the state government, indicting Arora for financial irregularities and bypassing norms to appoint consultants. Arora had remained V-C from 2008, getting a three-year extension in 2011.

The vigilance FIR claimed that Arora made a payment of Rs 25 crore from the varsity to a private company, M/S NETiiT, as counselling fees, without following financial rules. In the closure report, the vigilance says that the board of governors of varsity had accepted the audit reports, after being put up before the finance committee. “As per the probe so far, neither any connivance has been found nor has there been any personnel benefit to Arora, which caused any financial loss to the varsity,” the closure report says.

The vigilance also investigated the claim of Arora appointing six coordinators and facilitators, arbitrarily, without publishing any advertisement and of paying Rs 9.3 crore to them over two years. On this, the closure report says that the recruitment was either as per rules as no evidence could be found for the police file.

Arora was also accused of causing a loss of Rs 1.6 crore to the varsity by opening the office of the Indian Institute of Excellence Programme in Delhi. The closure report, however, says that there was no audit note, reflecting that there was wastage of Rs 1.6 crore. On this basis, the vigilance gave a clean chit to Arora. On the vigilance closure report, the additional and district sessions court has issued notice to all 10 accused for September 16.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In