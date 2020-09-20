e-paper
Home / Cities / Vij appeals to farmers to not block Highways, takes a dig at Badals

Vij appeals to farmers to not block Highways, takes a dig at Badals

Escalating his attack on the opposition parties, Vij said that these parties act as “demons to obstruct good works.”

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Anil Vij
Anil Vij
         

Following the road blockade call from farmer unions, Haryana home minister

Anil Vij appealed to the farmers to not block the National Highways. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Vij said that it is the right of every citizen to protest, but “I appeal to all farmer unions to not block the National Highways, in any way.”

“The country is going through a pandemic. There are ambulances or people taking Covid positive patients and many are out to buy medicines. So I appeal to farmers to not hamper their way on the highways,” said Vij.

Escalating his attack on the opposition parties, Vij said that these parties act as “demons to obstruct good works.”

He also said that the Congress party had promised these bills in its manifesto and is instead protesting now.

On being asked about SAD’s exit from the union cabinet, Vij said, “Badals are doing their own politics but they should answer why they didn’t leave the cabinet when it (bill) was first presented. Now, when the same bill was presented in the Lok Sabha, they have started playing their time-bound politics.”

