Vijay Kiran Anand appointed D-G (school education)

LUCKNOW The state government appointed 2009 batch IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand as the first director-general of school education (DGSE).

The DGSE would ensure quality enhancement of school education, stated the order. The new official will also expedite completion of important schemes and take measures for skill upgrade of teachers.

In July, the government had posted Anand (who was Kumbh Mela in-charge) as special secretary (basic education), director state Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and director mid-day meal scheme. He will continue to hold these departments.

During a Teacher’s Day function, the chief minister had lauded Kiran as an efficient official.

In August, basic education minister Satish Dwivedi announced that a D-G of school education will be appointed to bring about qualitative improvement in government schools. He had given directions to set up a new directorate for education.

