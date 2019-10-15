e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Vijay Kiran Anand appointed D-G (school education)

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The state government appointed 2009 batch IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand as the first director-general of school education (DGSE).

The DGSE would ensure quality enhancement of school education, stated the order. The new official will also expedite completion of important schemes and take measures for skill upgrade of teachers.

In July, the government had posted Anand (who was Kumbh Mela in-charge) as special secretary (basic education), director state Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and director mid-day meal scheme. He will continue to hold these departments.

During a Teacher’s Day function, the chief minister had lauded Kiran as an efficient official.

In August, basic education minister Satish Dwivedi announced that a D-G of school education will be appointed to bring about qualitative improvement in government schools. He had given directions to set up a new directorate for education.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:27 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities