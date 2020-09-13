e-paper
Virbhadra demands exemption on loan EMIs till next year

Singh asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to raise this matter with the central government.

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh (HT FIle)
         

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Sunday demanded the Centre to exempt people from paying EMIs for all types of bank loans till March 2021 as a relief amid the financial crisis being faced by many due to the Covid pandemic.

Singh asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to raise this matter with the central government. Himachal has the status of a special state, therefore, the government should demand a special financial package from the Centre, he stressed.

“Financial aid should also be provided to unemployed people,” he added.

Laying emphasis on cleanliness, Virbhadra has urged the people to maintain patience and increase awareness towards health. He also expressed concern over the increasing Covid cases in the state and said proper testing of every person who enters Himachal should be done.

