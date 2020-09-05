e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Water logging, traffic snarls after rain on Saturday

Water logging, traffic snarls after rain on Saturday

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Rain and thunderstorm across Delhi on Saturday left several arterial stretches inundated and caused severe traffic snarls on major roads.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while most parts of the national capital received “moderate” rain, southwest Delhi and south Delhi recorded “heavy” rainfall.

IMD data showed that till 8pm, Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 15.6 mm rainfall. The department said rainfall and thunderstorm were likely to continue through Saturday night.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degree Celsius.

“The monsoon trough has remained near Delhi from September 3. This is the reason why the city has been receiving light rainfall in some parts and today (Saturday), we recorded moderate rainfall. Apart from this, the day time temperature in Delhi was high, which resulted in thunderstorm activity in Delhi-NCR,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava said a cyclonic circulation passing over northwest Rajasthan also contributed to Saturday’s rain.

Light rain will continue in this region till September 7, the met department said.

Delhi traffic police records showed that traffic slowed down in areas around Pragati Maidan, the Barapullah elevated corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, Moti Bagh, Munirka, Rajouri Garden, Mukarba Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh, West Patel Nagar, Maujpur crossing and Dwarka Link Road.

IMD data shows that in August, Delhi had recorded 236.5 mm rainfall, which is the highest in the last seven years. In the first five days of September, however, Delhi has recorded only trace rainfall.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In