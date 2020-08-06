e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Water stock in dams cross 50% mark

Water stock in dams cross 50% mark

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two days heavy rains and light rain on Thursday – resulted in a water stock of four dams exceeding above 50 per cent, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Kahadakswasla which recorded 98 mm rain on Thursday is now 73.01 per cent full and if it rains heavily at night then water may be released from the dam on Friday, said officials.

“In the next three days (August 7-9) light rains are expected in the city. On August 7 ghat areas are likely to witness heavy rains. In catchment areas the intensity of rain will be less,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Throughout the day, the city did not receive intense spells of rain with maximum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

During the day Mahabaleshwar received 130 mm rainfall, highest in the state.

“In the coming days we will receive good monsoon,” added Kashyapi.

Water storage in four dams is 50.9375%

Seasonal rainfall in Pune: 433.7mm

Normal rainfall in Pune: 352.8 mm

Rainfall in Pune till 5:30 pm: 7 mm

Rainfall in Lohegaon till 5:30pm: 2.6mm

Rainfall in Pashan till 5:30pm: 13.0mm

Dam; rain on Aug 6; Water storage in dams;

Panshet; 82mm; 55.17 %

Warasgaon; 80mm; 45.47%

Kahadakswasla;98 mm 73.01%

Temghar; 85mm; 30.1%

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In