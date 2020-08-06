Water stock in dams cross 50% mark

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST

PUNE Two days heavy rains and light rain on Thursday – resulted in a water stock of four dams exceeding above 50 per cent, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Kahadakswasla which recorded 98 mm rain on Thursday is now 73.01 per cent full and if it rains heavily at night then water may be released from the dam on Friday, said officials.

“In the next three days (August 7-9) light rains are expected in the city. On August 7 ghat areas are likely to witness heavy rains. In catchment areas the intensity of rain will be less,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Throughout the day, the city did not receive intense spells of rain with maximum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

During the day Mahabaleshwar received 130 mm rainfall, highest in the state.

“In the coming days we will receive good monsoon,” added Kashyapi.

Water storage in four dams is 50.9375%

Seasonal rainfall in Pune: 433.7mm

Normal rainfall in Pune: 352.8 mm

Rainfall in Pune till 5:30 pm: 7 mm

Rainfall in Lohegaon till 5:30pm: 2.6mm

Rainfall in Pashan till 5:30pm: 13.0mm

Dam; rain on Aug 6; Water storage in dams;

Panshet; 82mm; 55.17 %

Warasgaon; 80mm; 45.47%

Kahadakswasla;98 mm 73.01%

Temghar; 85mm; 30.1%