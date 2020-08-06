Waterlogging, tree collapse reported in Kalyan, Bhiwandi

cities

Heavy rains lashed Kalyan and Bhiwandi on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging, tree collapse and electrocution of three cows in the city. Major waterlogging was reported below Mankoli bridge on Mumbai-Nasik highway, near Bhiwandi as continuous downpour was reported in Thane and its neighbouring cities since Tuesday night. However, traffic police said there was no disruption of traffic flow due to waterlogging.

“The traffic was smooth compared to other days as fewer vehicles were on the streets on Wednesday morning. The road parallel to the bridge was waterlogged, hence we deployed traffic cops and warden at all the points of the stretch to manage the traffic and avoid disruption,” said an officer of Narpoli traffic unit.

Bhiwandi recorded 43mm rainfall since the past two days.

Sudesh Naik, 30, who took the bypass road on Wednesday morning, said, “Water had covered the entire road below the bridge and the vehicles were moving very slow. Usually there is a lot of traffic jam on this stretch, but many skipped the road on Wednesday because of rain, owing to which traffic was normal.”

Kalyan also received continuous downpour leading to waterlogging at several spots with Kalyan- Dombivli receiving 88.6mm rainfall over 24 hours.

Three cows were found electrocuted at Kalyan (East) on Tuesday night, following which locals complained to the electricity board. An official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said, “The cows were walking near the electric pole amid heavy rain and got electrocuted. Our officials visited the spot. We are doing the needful to avoid such tragedy hereafter.”

Waterlogging was reported at Sant Tukaram nagar, Chikanghar in Kalyan (West) due to the rise in nullah water. There were reports of water entering the houses from Rambaug in Kalyan (West), Kolsewadi and Raja Ram Nagar in Kalyan (East).

A total of 11 tree fall cases were reported with Kalyan Dombivli fire department.