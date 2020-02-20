e-paper
We have ‘best relations’ with Sikhs in Nepal, says Gyanendra at Golden Temple

Accompanied by wife Komal Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah and other relatives, the former Nepal king partook of langar after paying obeisance at shrine

chandigarh Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Nepal’s last king, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, with wife Komal after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.
Nepal’s last king, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, with wife Komal after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

AMRITSAR: Nepal’s former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev and his family members on Thursday paid obeisance at Golden Temple and partook of langar from the community kitchen.

He ruled as the last king of Nepal from 2001-08. He is also known as the world’s last Hindu king.

“This is a sacred place not only for the Sikh community but also for people across the world. We all know Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, visited Nepal and preached there. Today, we have best relations with Sikhs in Nepal,” said Gyanendra, who was accompanied by wife Komal Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah and other relatives.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh greeted him with a siropa (robe of honour) and presented a replica of the Golden Temple. It was Gyanendra’s first visit to the Golden Temple. “His visit will strengthen relations between the people of Nepal with Sikhs living there,” Roop Singh added.

