Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall in HP today, yellow warning issued

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said rain is likely to lash the state till August 22

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Boulders from a mountain slides during a landslide at Badi area in Mandi on Sunday
Boulders from a mountain slides during a landslide at Badi area in Mandi on Sunday(ANI)
         

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the state for the next two days, predicted the meteorological department, which has issued yellow warning for lower and middle hills for August 17 and 18.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said rain is likely to lash the state till August 22. Downpour was recorded in Kangra, Sirmaur, Mandi and Hamirpur while light to moderate rainfall occurred at several other places during the last 24 hours. However, there was no appreciable change in maximum and minimum temperatures, he said.

Paonta Sahib received 93mm rain, which was highest in the state, followed by Dharamshala (80.4mm), Mandi (75.3mm), Sundernagar (50mm), Palampur (28mm), Shimla (16.6mm), and Kufri (10mm).

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.5°C while it was 19.2°C in Kufri, 14km from the state capital. Manali logged 27.8°C maximum temperature, Dalhousie 21.6°C and Dharamshala 26.8°C.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state at 13.2°C minimum temperature, while Una was the hottest as it recorded 34.5°C maximum temperature.

