Webinar on nutrition held by PAU

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:18 IST

A webinar to commemorate National Nutrition Month was organized by the skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday for members of PAU Kisan Club, including the women’s wing.

As many as 207 farmers and farm women attended the webinar held under the guidance of Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU.

TS Riar, associate director (skill development), discussed the activities of the club.

Buta Singh Dhillon, an expert from department of plant breeding and genetics, spoke on successful management of rice at fruiting stage.

JS Brar spoke on nutritional importance and establishment of fruit nutritional garden.

Sailesh Jindal, an expert of vegetable science, explained the establishment of vegetable nutrition garden.

Kiran Grover, food and nutrition expert, delivered a talk on nutritional importance of fruit and vegetables.