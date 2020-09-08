Weekend restrictions lifted, Ghaziabad and Noida markets to stay open on Sundays too

cities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew its previous order that mandated that markets in the district remained shut on Sundays for cleaning, sanitisation..

In fresh directions issued on Tuesday, the government said that markets were free to stay open on all days, including Sundays, and could opt to stay shut on one day of their choosing, every week.

According to state control room figures, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts have 9,637 and 9,126 Covid-19 cases, respectively, till September 8. While the number of active cases remain at 1,510 for Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar has 1,599 active cases.

The UP government, in view of the Covid-19 situation, had on July 9 announced weekend restrictions and directed that all markets would remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays during which different agencies will take up extensive sanitisation and cleaning drives in their respective areas.

The order was later modified on September 1, with the government relaxing norms and stating that markets could stay open from 9am to 9pm on all days, including Saturdays. SUnday was to be used by markets to take up cleaning, sanitisation exercise.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that weekly closure for markets will be as per previous arrangement (pre-Covid times), instead of Sunday. He said that all health protocols should be strictly followed. He has also directed that hotels and restaurants be allowed to operate, except those in containment zones,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

Traders of the district were quick to welcome the move and said it will bring much needed relief for them.

“For the past six months, during the lockdown and Unlock phases, the traders had been waiting for the local economy to open up. It is a matter of relief that the government has done away with weekend restrictions. This will help small businesses and traders can now expect their financial condition to improve,” said Praveen Bhati, president of Vyapar Mandal – Sahibabad.

In Ghaziabad, majority of markets used to stay shut on Tuesdays, before Covid-19 forced a complete lockdown.

“Different associations had been writing to the chief minister and officials of the UP government to allow opening of markets on weekends. With weekend restrictions now gone, traders and customers will benefit. Since the festival season is also coming up, the market sentiments will also improve,” said Pradeep Gupta, president cum convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

Traders in Gautam Budh Nagar said that previously most markets in Sector 18 stayed shut on Tuesdays , those in Atta Market stayed shut on Wednesdays and those in Barola stayined shut on Mondays.

“The situation will definitely improve with markets staying open during the weekends now. However, business will still not pick up in a massive way, unless the situation goes back to normal with public transportation becoming functional. Also, Covid cases are on the rise again which will also deter people from coming out,” said Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Sector 18 market association.

The health department official said there has been rise in number of cases in past fortnight.

“With more activities like markets, metro trains opening up, people should be cautious, wear masks and observe social distancing in order to avoid the spread of infection. We do not know when the infection will subside. So, the best way forward right now is to observe precautions,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar said, “The announcement has already been made at Lucknow and a press statement has been issued. We are waiting for the written order which is expected to arrive soon.”

His counterpart in Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey, too said that he was waiting for a written order. “Activities are opening up but wee expect people to strictly follow health protocols in order to avoid getting theinfection,” Pandey said.