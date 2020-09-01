Weekend restrictions relaxed, UP allow markets to open on Saturdays

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:42 IST

In what spells relief for shop owners and traders, the Uttar Pradesh government officials on Tuesday said markets across the state will now be allowed to open on Saturdays. Weekend restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease will now only be limited to Sundays.

On July 9, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced statewide weekend restrictions mandating markets to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays during which extensive sanitisation drives were to be taken up to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. With the new instructions, markets need to be cleaned every Sunday and shops can remain open from 9am to 9pm on the rest of the days of the week.

“The chief minister has directed that markets can now open from 9am to 9pm can remain open on Saturdays. Markets will be cleaned and sanitised on Sundays. The restrictions will commence from Saturday/Sunday midnight and will continue till the midnight of Sunday/Monday,” UP’s additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi said in a press briefing at Lucknow on Tuesday.

Till now, under the weekend restrictions, all markets were completely shut from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

“The sanitisation drives have been taken up regularly during the weekend restrictions. We have come to know that opening of markets has been allowed on Saturdays, however, we are waiting for the written orders from the state government before implementing them,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate. “It will now be up to the traders’ community and people to observe Covid-19 protocols and ensure social distancing,” he added.

UP chief secretary RK Tiwari issued an order late Tuesday night directing markets to be shut only on Sundays.

The state government’s step to partially relax the weekend restrictions has been welcomed by the traders who said that the move will give a boost to market sentiments.

“We have been writing regularly to the chief minister to allow the opening of markets on weekends. With the new directions that allow shops to open on Saturdays, traders have expressed satisfaction. Opening on Saturdays will help bring in more customers which will positively impact our sales. We will also ensure that social distancing and other health protocols are followed diligently,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram (a traders’ group).

“In wake of the upcoming festival season, we would also like the Sunday restrictions to be done away with as most people shop on weekends. The market can be shut down on Tuesdays as was done earlier. We will send our request to the chief minister again,” he added.

The move has also been received well by traders in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The decision will benefit both the customers and the business owners. The general public will have at least one day of the weekend to get their outdoor chores done The business owners will also get a chance to earn more revenue. We hope that soon we could open shops on Sundays as well,” said Sushil Kumar Jain, president of sector 18 Noida market association.