Welfare of farmers and poor is top priority of government: Dushyant

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:07 IST

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that welfare of farmers and poor is the top priority of the state government and several policies and schemes are being implemented in this regard.

Dushyant, who was addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad, said the state government was committed to procuring every single grain of Haryana’s farmers on MSP. “We are making a system to empower the farmers and poor of the state,” he added.

Reacting to the threat of statewide protests by commission agents and farmers against the central government’s ordinances for agriculture marketing reforms, Dushyant said the decisions are being taken to ensure that all farmers could get the benefit of MSP. “The new decisions will not affect the old relationship between arhtiyas and farmers,” he added.

He said in the kharif harvesting season, the government will ensure that all farmers could sell their produce soon after it reaches the mandis. He said that the government was also planning to start special training sessions for students who scored above 90%.”

He said that the government was also planning to advance the crushing operations at cooperative sugar mills. The deputy CM said the state government has decided to set up libraries in villages if panchayats provide land for the same.