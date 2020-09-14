Widow of war veteran murdered by adopted son in Samrala

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:05 IST

Ludhiana A 70-year-old widow of a war veteran was murdered allegedly by her adopted son at Haidon village of Samrala on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Accused Jagdeep Singh, 30, allegedly slit the veins of Manjit Kaur near her ankles and she died of excessive bleeding. The accused, who reportedly is addicted to drugs, has been arrested.

Naik Gulzar Singh, who had fought the 1962 India-China war, and Manjit had adopted Jagdeep as they had no issue.

Some locals found Manjit’s body on the cot on Monday morning and informed the police. The police reached at the spot and initiated investigation. Samrala SHO inspector Kuljinder Singh said Jagdeep was the son of brother-in-law of Manjit. He said the accused would thrash Manjit often for money to buy drugs. Jagdeep was married, but his wife left him over his addiction to drugs.

The accused has been booked for murder, the SHO said.