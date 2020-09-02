e-paper
Home / Cities / Will follow Centre’s Metro SOP, impose more norms if needed: Delhi govt

Will follow Centre’s Metro SOP, impose more norms if needed: Delhi govt

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday said it would follow the Centre’s standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of Metro services in the city, and would also put in place additional regulatory measures if required.

On August 23, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had urged the Centre to consider permitting the restart of Metro services in Delhi in phases and if needed, and conduct a trial run.

“People of Delhi have been requesting us to start Metro services. We have taken this up with the Central government on several occasions. We have urged the Centre to explore the possibility of resuming Metro services in Delhi, while keeping it prohibited in other states as of now. Delhi is a special case because we have the Covid situation under control,” Kejriwal had said in his digital interaction with traders last month.

In an interview to HT on July 18, Kejriwal called the Delhi Metro the “city’s lifeline” and said resuming its services was “very important”.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the government is preparing a plan to deploy civil defence volunteers at stations to help Metro and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel control crowds.

These volunteers will be deployed outside the stations, to ensure passengers enter the designated gates in a staggered manner.

“The SOP released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs is on expected lines. The Centre has also left it to Metro operators, which in Delhi’s case is the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), to decide whether all Metro stations should be opened at once or not. Accordingly, the Yellow Line will be opened first,” Gahlot said.

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line runs from Samaypur Badli Station in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre Station in Gurugram

He, however, added that some stations may need to stay shut once more lines open up.

“If the driver sees there is no social distance at a station and the crowds are too large, it is likely the train might not stop, or the train doors won’t open. But, the Metro and CISF also are working to deploy more staffers to ensure commuters maintain distances while waiting for trains,” he said.

The Delhi government said it will hold meetings with Metro officials in the next two days and keep the public apprised of any new rules.

“The public will be informed at all times on the timings of Metro operations, the stations and lines that will be open and other details, from time-to-time,” a senior government official said.

