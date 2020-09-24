e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Will not allow BJP leaders in villages: Farm unions

Will not allow BJP leaders in villages: Farm unions

Farmers have also asked BJP leaders with farming background to resign from the saffron party and join their protest

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:37 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Farmers block Bathinda to Mansa overbridge during a sit in protest in Bathinda.
Farmers block Bathinda to Mansa overbridge during a sit in protest in Bathinda. (HT photo)
         

Ludhiana The coordination committee of 31 farm unions of Punjab has decided to bar the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in villages. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “Farmers have been stopped from marching to Delhi. We will not allow anyone associated with the BJP to enter our villages. Those who are not with farmers have no right to enter villages.”

BKU-Rajewal president BS Rajewal said it was only tit for tat. “Why should BJP leaders be allowed to enter villages, when farmers are being barred from entering Delhi?” He added that farmers were now working on the principle of ‘Jehra Kisana Naal Kharu Ohi Pinda Vich Varu (Only those who will stand with farmers will be allowed to enter villages). Rajewal added that farmers have also asked BJP leaders with farming background to resign from the saffron party and join their protest.

With the railways either cancelling or short-terminating trains on September 25 (Friday), farmers will lay siege on national and state highways. “As trains have been cancelled on Friday, we will protest on national and state highways. We will permanently stop train movement from October 1,” said Lakhowal.

top news
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In