With 10 deaths, district records highest fatality in a day

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:38 IST

As many as 10 patients died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday, taking the district’s toll to 148. This is the highest number of Covid deaths recorded in the district in a single day. The virus has claimed 60 lives here since August 1.

Besides, 127 persons, including five healthcare workers, three police personnel and two undertrials, tested positive for the virus, taking the cumulative count to 4,512 persons. The district currently has 1, 427 active cases.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Friday include a 60-year-old woman from Daba Colony, a 73-year-old woman from Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, a 55-year-old man from Sarabha Nagar, a 48-year-old man from Sherpur Chowk, a 69-year-old man from Kartar Naagar, a 77-year-old man from Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, a 75-year-old man from Model Town, a 56-year-old man from Jatana, a 57-year-old man from Ashok Vihar, a 71-year- old from Sham Nagar.

The average fatality rate of the district currently is 3.28%, which is above the national average of 3.02%.

A team of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today visited Prem Nagar area near civil hospital to conduct the sero survey (antibody test) collected 150 samples. It is the second time that the ICMR team has visited the city.