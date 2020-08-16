With 200 active cases, most beds in Bhiwandi now to be used for non-Covid patients

Aug 16, 2020

With mere 200 active cases in Bhiwandi at present, the city now has a surplus of vacant beds at the hospitals and Covid care centres. The corporation is now planning to use vacant beds for non-Covid patients and patients from other cities.

The city at present has 915 oxygen beds, out of which only 130 beds are occupied.

The number of cases in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has seen a decline for over a month now. The recovery in the city has also reached 88%. As per the BNCMC figures, on Saturday, the active cases were 200, which are the lowest among all other cities. The active cases on Sunday were 223. Since August 7, the number of active cases has reduced to 294, from 451 active cases on August 1.

Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, BNCMC said “With a decline in positive cases in the city at present, most of the private Covid hospitals are now insisting on treating non-Covid patients. However, we are yet to make a final decision.”

Out of the 915 oxygen beds in Bhiwandi, only 130 beds are occupied and most of the patients are from rural parts of Bhiwandi.

Ashiya added, “We have closed many Covid care centres which were operating earlier. Now we have one Covid facility with a capacity of 550 beds and it has 65 patients there. The cases have reduced to a good extent, with only an average of 20-30 positive cases recorded in a day”

The BNCMC carried out 500-600 tests daily in which 300 are RTPCR and 200-300 are antigen tests. On August 7, Bhiwandi recorded nine cases, the lowest in August. Earlier in July, the city recorded on an average of 60-70 positive cases daily.

“Based on the directions from the Thane collector, we are allowing Covid patients from rural Bhiwandi or Thane to get admitted as we have vacant beds. We have already admitted such patients,” said Ashiya.

The total deaths in Bhiwandi till now are 270 deaths. Out of which, 80% of them died outside the city claimed the civic body. The death rate in Bhiwandi is 6.8%, which is more than 3.6% in Thane and 2.13 % in Kalyan-Dombivli. The civic chief claimed that there was a decline in Covid deaths too. The city recording six deaths in August.

“We have managed to reduce the death count in August. In June there were 170 deaths reported, the highest so far, thus increasing the overall death rate. Our mission is to ensure there are zero deaths in the city due to Covid,” said Ashiya.

After Bhiwandi, the Ulhasnagar city has the second-lowest active cases with 296 active cases as on Saturday. The city also has beds available at its Covid centres and hospitals as the active cases have gone down.

As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) websites, out of the 1,498 beds at Covid care centre, 1015 are vacant, out of the 315 beds in dedicated Covid health centres 215 are vacant and out of the 155 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals, 96 are vacant.

Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC said, “Although the active cases have gone down in the city and the beds are also available in Covid centres and hospitals, we are planning to keep more beds in the city considering if there a spike in cases there should not be any shortage.”