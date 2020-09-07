With 306 new Covid-19 cases, Gurugram sees largest single day spike in over two months

cities

Gurugram: The district reported 306 new positive cases of Covid-19 on September 6, it’s highest single day spike in well over two months, taking the total tally of reported infections to 13,321 cases, of which 12 percent (1686 patients) are classified as ‘active’. This is up from 965 active cases a week ago, on August 30.

Since September 1 to September 6, Gurugram reported 1,517 new infections, an average of 216 new cases per day. This is significantly higher than the average of 119 new cases per day reported the week prior.

The doubling-rate now stands at 36 days (down from 40 days on September 5). The doubling rate was 81 days on August 26. The test-positivity rate of the district on Sunday remained high, at 11.4 percent (with 306 positive results from 2661 new samples tested). A week ago, the TPR was at 6.9 percent.

Of the current tally of 1686 active patients, 175 are currently hospitalised, while the majority (1486 people) are under home isolation. This is up slightly from 765 people under home isolation a week ago. Another 19 patients (up from 9 a week ago) are under observation at district covid centre centres.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 140 new recoveries (up from 115 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 86 percent (down from 90 percent a week ago). The district recorded no new deaths on Sunday. The mortality rate in the district, thus far, is 1.05 percent with 137 fatalities so far. The district saw four new Covid-19 related deaths in the last week.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 2546 new samples for testing, up from 2661 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 685 samples were taken by private labs for RT PCR tests, while the majority of remaining samples are those of RT PCR and antigen tests by the health department.

