e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With eye on 2022 municipal polls, AAP to restructure party unit in Delhi

With eye on 2022 municipal polls, AAP to restructure party unit in Delhi

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restructure the party organisation across ranks in Delhi to prepare for the municipal elections, scheduled to be held in 2022, with the focus on party workers and volunteers in the forefront of the 2020 assembly elections campaign.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the process will begin Wednesday, adding people who have led from the front during the Covid crisis may also be given posts.

Currently, the three municipal corporations in Delhi are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017, the party won 64 out of 104 seats in the north Delhi municipal body, 70 out of 104 in the south Delhi municipal body and 47 out of 64 in the east Delhi municipal body.

“The AAP is going to initiate a process of restructuring within its organisation in Delhi keeping a close watch on the forthcoming Delhi municipal corporation elections. Changes will be made at the assembly level, district level, ward level, polling station level, and at the booth level. The restructuring will commence from August 5. New responsibilities will be given to those who performed well in the 2020 assembly elections,” said Rai.

He further said, “Under this process, the performance of everyone in the assembly elections held in February 2020, ranging from a volunteer to office bearers will be reviewed and those with praiseworthy performances will be given priority. At the same time, those who played a significant role during corona crises in the ration and food distribution, in creating awareness about proper sanitisation and ensuring social distancing are being considered for new responsibilities to build a strong volunteer organisation.”

top news
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Pompeo offers US help to Lebanon after ‘horrible tragedy’
Pompeo offers US help to Lebanon after ‘horrible tragedy’
Economy recovering, rise in cases a risk: Report
Economy recovering, rise in cases a risk: Report
Gyms, hotels to stay shut in Delhi
Gyms, hotels to stay shut in Delhi
Monsoon to resume over northwest region from today: IMD
Monsoon to resume over northwest region from today: IMD
DU professor Apoorvanand questioned over Delhi riots, anti-CAA stir
DU professor Apoorvanand questioned over Delhi riots, anti-CAA stir
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In