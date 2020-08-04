With eye on 2022 municipal polls, AAP to restructure party unit in Delhi

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restructure the party organisation across ranks in Delhi to prepare for the municipal elections, scheduled to be held in 2022, with the focus on party workers and volunteers in the forefront of the 2020 assembly elections campaign.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the process will begin Wednesday, adding people who have led from the front during the Covid crisis may also be given posts.

Currently, the three municipal corporations in Delhi are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017, the party won 64 out of 104 seats in the north Delhi municipal body, 70 out of 104 in the south Delhi municipal body and 47 out of 64 in the east Delhi municipal body.

“The AAP is going to initiate a process of restructuring within its organisation in Delhi keeping a close watch on the forthcoming Delhi municipal corporation elections. Changes will be made at the assembly level, district level, ward level, polling station level, and at the booth level. The restructuring will commence from August 5. New responsibilities will be given to those who performed well in the 2020 assembly elections,” said Rai.

He further said, “Under this process, the performance of everyone in the assembly elections held in February 2020, ranging from a volunteer to office bearers will be reviewed and those with praiseworthy performances will be given priority. At the same time, those who played a significant role during corona crises in the ration and food distribution, in creating awareness about proper sanitisation and ensuring social distancing are being considered for new responsibilities to build a strong volunteer organisation.”