Woman alleges rape, 32-year-old man arrested in Greater Noida

Woman alleges rape, 32-year-old man arrested in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Greater Noida police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The police said that suspect took the woman to Mathura and allegedly raped her multiple times in the past six months. He also allegedly threatened the woman, who is already married, of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody. Around two weeks ago, the woman returned to Greater Noida and filed a police complaint based on which the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said the woman and the suspect, who is also married, used to live in Rabupura area. “The woman lives with her husband and four children. Six months ago, the suspect somehow lured the woman and took her to Mathura, while their family members were back here in Greater Noida,” he said.

The police said the woman told them that the suspect, identified as Subhash, had promised to marry her and the two lived on together in a rented accommodation in Mathura where he repeatedly raped her. “I became pregnant, but the suspect got the child aborted. When I asked him to get married, he abused me and fled,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman returned to Greater Noida and informed the police about the matter. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without consent), 376 (rape), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on July 22.

“On Tuesday, the police team found the suspect roaming near the Rabupura roundabout from where he was arrested,” the SHO said. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

