Woman booked for deserting husband in Australia

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:45 IST

Police on Thursday booked a woman, her parents and brother for duping her husband of ₹38 lakhs on the pretext of marriage.

The accused have been identified as Harvinder Kaur, her father Ranjit Singh, mother Bhupinder Kaur and brother Mandeep Singh, all hailing from Navi Abadi near Sudhar. They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code by Sadar police.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Naranjan Singh of Dehlon. The victim said that his son Navdeep Singh was married to Harvinder Kaur in July last year. She went to Australia to study and later called Navdeep to live with her. Soon, she asked her parents and brother to come to Australia.

The complainant said that he had given money to Harvinder to study in Australia, however, her family started harassing Navdeep and asked him to leave their house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman and her parents had taken ₹38 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of marriage.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.