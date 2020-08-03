e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman, daughter killed as heavy vehicle hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Woman, daughter killed as heavy vehicle hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida A 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were killed on Monday evening when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Dadri area.

The police said that the woman’s son and nephew were severely injured in the incident.

According to the police, the accident was reported around 5pm. A team was rushed to the spot and the victims were pulled out of their vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Shashi and her daughter Bhumi, natives of Bodaki village who were on their way back home from Ghaziabad following rakshabandhan celebrations, the police said.

“The two died on the spot, and their bodies are being sent for autopsy. Her son, Himanshu, and nephew, Mohit, were severely injured and were rushed for treatment to a private hospital,” said Dinesh Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station.

He said that the hatchback the victims were travelling in was hit on the left side by an unidentified vehicle. “It is a hit-and-run case. Efforts are on to identify the heavy vehicle that hit the car. The rescue operation was the priority for us. Now, teams will be formed to identify the vehicle,” said Singh.

Police officials said that they will scan the CCTV footage of the expressway to identify the vehicle. The SHO also said that a case will be registered against the unidentified driver as soon as the victims’ family files a complaint.

