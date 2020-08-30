e-paper
Woman, daughter stab father to death in Nallasopara, arrested

Woman, daughter stab father to death in Nallasopara, arrested

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:49 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her widowed daughter have been arrested on Saturday by Nallasopara police for allegedly killing the father after an argument on August 27.

According to police, the victim Suresh Waghela, 46, lived with his wife Jasu, 39, widowed daughter Monika, 23, and a 20-year-old son in Hanuman Nagar, Nallasopara. Waghela worked as a loader with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Matunga.

Waghela had got a cheque of ₹4 lakh in July. Jasu, however, did not encash it, and this had led to an argument. Waghela also suspected Jasu having an extra-marital affair.

On August 27, during the fight, both Jasu and Monika banged Waghela against the windowpane and stabbed him with the broken glass. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

“The two women cooked up a false story and told us that Waghela in an inebriated state, banged himself against the windowpane, and a glass shard entered his chest,” said assistant inspector, Kishore Mane.

But the post-mortem revealed that Waghela was murdered. Later, during interrogation Jasu and Monika confessed to killing Waghela.

Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till September 5, said Mane.

