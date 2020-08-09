e-paper
Woman ends life after marriage turns sour

Woman ends life after marriage turns sour

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at Dehlon police station

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 19-year-old woman ended life by hanging herself, barely two months into the marriage in Ghawaddi village on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman committed suicide due to strained relations with her husband.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at Dehlon police station.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother stated that her 19-year-old daughter had solemnized love marriage with the accused. She alleged that her daughter took the extreme step as her marriage turned sour.

On Saturday, she received a call from her son-in-law informing her that her daughter had committed suicide.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused who has been arrested.

