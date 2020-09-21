Woman gang-raped in Shangri-La hotel, one arrested

cities

New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a room at Shangri-La Hotel on Ashoka Road-Janpath on Friday night, the police said.

A senior officer associated with the investigation said the woman had been seeking a personal loan of Rs 18 lakh. One of the accused, identified as Manoj Sharma, 48, had offered to give her Rs 7 lakh at the hotel.

Sharma has been arrested and four others, including a woman, have been booked on charges of gang rape and causing hurt on a complaint by the rape survivor, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

“We are searching for the other suspects,” said DCP Singhal.

The survivor is a married woman who works in the tourism industry. “She was in dire need of money and was looking to get a personal loan,” said the DCP.

Police identified the arrested suspect, Sharma, as a private contractor.

“On Friday evening, he had called the victim to a spot outside the hotel. He was accompanied by a woman. When the victim reached there, they told her to accompany them to the hotel,” said another investigator.

“Four men were already inside the hotel room when victim was taken there. The five men gang-raped her while the other woman allegedly instigated and provoked them to sexually assault her,” said the officer.

“Sharma dropped the victim to her home in South Delhi. The woman called the police after reaching home,” the officer said.

A spokesperson for Shangri-La Hotel said, “The Delhi Police is currently looking into an incident which allegedly took place at the hotel. We are unable to provide any details as this is an ongoing investigation. The hotel is extending its full support to the authorities.”