Woman ‘hangs self’ in west Delhi, family suspect no foul play

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:49 IST

A 27-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA), who was preparing for her civil services examinations, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her west Delhi’s Janakpuri residence on Monday evening.

The woman’s body was found hanging by her husband, a lawyer, who returned home from office around 7pm, the police said.

No suicide note was recovered from the woman’s possession or from the spot. The police, quoting the woman’s family, said that she was depressed because her preparation for civil services was not going well.

“The woman’s family so far does not suspect any foul play and has not accused the woman’s husband and in-laws of any wrongdoing. Also, the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house shows that the woman had locked the main door of her house after her husband left for work in the morning. Nobody else visited the house, nor did the woman come out till her husband returned in the evening,” said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

DCP Bhardwaj said that the incident came to their notice when the husband returned home and found his wife hanging. He told police that his wife had not answered any calls that he made from office during the day.

“When he returned home, he found the door locked from inside. When she did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, the husband panicked and alerted his neighbours,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

A neighbour then called the police control room, after which a team rushed to the spot. Police said that the husband had entered the house through a window in the presence of his neighbours and found his wife hanging in the bedroom. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, they said.

According to DCP Bhardwaj, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated and the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was asked to probe the matter since the couple had not completed seven years of their marriage.

“The woman’s body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination,” she added.

Police said the couple had married last year after a brief courtship.

