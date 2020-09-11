Woman held for planning, executing murder of younger brother over a personal grudge

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:08 IST

The Ghaziabad police Friday arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly planning and killing her 35-year-old brother who, six years ago, had allegedly shot at her son in Loni.

The police said that the man was gunned down Thursday night, allegedly by the woman Warisha, her family members and accomplices. All except Warisha and one of her sons Golu are on the run, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, Asif Malik was waiting for a construction contractor in Prem Nagar locality of Loni, along with his brother Nafees Malik and sister Shirin Malik, when a group of their relatives arrived there around 8.30pm Thursday and opened indiscriminate fire on Asif, killing him on the spot.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to injuries. Shirin identified one of the assailants as her older sister Warisha and gave a police complaint against her and named five others as well. We registered an FIR against the seven suspects and arrested Warisha for the conspiracy and murder of her brother,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

Asif, police said, owned a fleet of cycle-rickshaws and autos which he used to rent out on a daily basis.

According to police, Asif and his nephew Golu (Warisha’s son), aged 25 years, had some previous enmity. Police said Asif had allegedly shot at Golu, and also stabbed him, about six years ago over some dispute. Asif had an attempt to murder case against him in that incident, which was being heard by a Ghaziabad court.

Shirin said in her police complaint, “Golu nursed a grudge against Asif after that. On Thursday night, Warisha had come along with her husband, her other son and a few men to the spot where we were waiting. Warisha then asked the men to open fire at our brother. They fired multiple shots and fled the spot. I took my brother to a hospital in Delhi but he could not be saved. I identified all the assailants and gave a police complaint.”

The FIR names Warisha, her husband Wahabuddin, her sons Sajid and Golu (only for conspiracy as he is currently in jail in connection with another murder). The FIR also names two others who were part of the group, according to Shirin.

“During the investigation, it came to light that Warisha was in constant touch with Golu, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, over phone. Since phone calls to family is allowed, he and his mother planned Asif’s murder. We have arrested Warisha while the others are on the run. They will soon be arrested,” Jadaun said.

Warisha has been booked under the IPC sections 302 (murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Loni police station.