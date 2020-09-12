e-paper
Woman killed, two injured as speeding car overturns in Morni

Woman killed, two injured as speeding car overturns in Morni

The Chandimandir police have booked the car driver for negligent driving.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The overturned car in the forest area of Morni Hill after the accident on Saturday.
The overturned car in the forest area of Morni Hill after the accident on Saturday.(Sant Arora/ HT)
         

A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries as the car they were travelling in overturned in Morni village on Saturday morning.

The Chandimandir police have booked the car driver, identified as Kamal Garg of Manimajra, for negligent driving.

The complainant, Mandeep Saini (29) of Sector 63, Chandigarh, told the police that around 12.15am on September 12, his friend Kamal, who is a taxi driver, called him saying he was on his way to pick him up from his house.

He said Kamal, along with a woman, identified as Neha of Kangra, reached his place at 1.15am, following which the trio left for a drive in Kamal’s car. He said by early morning they left for Morni, but Kamal was driving rashly and in a negligent manner.

“We told him to slow down, but he did not listen and lost control of the wheel near Mandhna village while negotiating a swift turn on the curve. The car hit a pillar and turned turtle,” he said.

Mandeep said when he gained consciousness, he found that he was brought to the Panchkula civil hospital, and the woman had died. He said the accident took place because of Kamal’s negligence, and that action should be taken against him.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered an FIR under sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC and the woman’s parents have been informed.

