e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman’s body found floating in a Panvel dam

Woman’s body found floating in a Panvel dam

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:18 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

An unidentified body of a woman in her late thirties was found in a dam in Morbe village of Panvel taluka on Wednesday. The body was tied spirally from head to toe, with iron wires and rope. There were cement blocks as well tied on to the body to allegedly immerse the body completely into the dam.

According to police, since the body bloated due to retention of water, it came up floating. It took around 45 minutes for the police only to cut the wire tied around the body.

“We are yet to get the post mortem report to find the cause and time of death. The body was decomposed and it was suspected that it was at least a 48-hours-old body. We are scrutinising the missing person’s complaint in nearby areas. A case of murder has been registered,” said senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Panvel taluka police station. The police said that the body was tied up in ‘Mummy’ style.

The dam is located in an isolated area and adivasi padas are situated around 3 km away from the dam. On Wednesday morning, when a few boys were going to another village by crossing the dam, they noticed the floating body and alerted the people nearby, who in turn informed the police. Police suspected that the lady could be from one of the nearby villages.

top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Thursday; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Thursday; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In