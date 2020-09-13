e-paper
Woman’s death in hospital sparks protests in Jammu

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Death of a 24-year-old woman during treatment triggered protests by her relatives here on Sunday as they alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe against the hospital.

The deceased, Kuljeet Kaur, who had delivered a dead baby 10 days ago, complained of abdominal pain and breathlessness at home on Friday evening and was subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died.

The protesters, along with the woman’s body, blocked Karan Bagh road for three hours.

He mother alleged that Kuljeet’s condition deteriorated at the hospital after being administered an injection and she collapsed within 10 minutes. Thereafter, the doctors declared her Covid positive, but when we questioned the claim, a re-test was done which turned out negative, the mother said.

Jammu additional district commissioner Ghanshyam Singh said, “An inquiry into the incident has been ordered and culprits, if any, would be punished within a week’s time.”

A three-member panel will conduct a magisterial investigation in the case and submit its report in a week, said district commissioner Sushma Chauhan.

This the second time in the past 24 hours that a patient’s relatives have alleged negligence by the GMCH staff. On Friday, a four-year-old boy, who had fallen off the stairs, had allegedly died due to the doctors’ neglect.

