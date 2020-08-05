e-paper
Woman's gold chain snatched in Phase 3B1 during morning walk

Woman’s gold chain snatched in Phase 3B1 during morning walk

Incident took place around 7.30am in the residential area.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A bystander tried to nab the accused, but he managed to flee with his accomplice on a bike.
A morning walker fell prey to snatchers who took away her gold chain in the residential area of Phase 3B1 on Wednesday.

Japjeet Kaur told the police she and her neighbour, Aashna, were taking a walk in their neighbourhood when two men on a black Bajaj Pulsar snatched her gold chain. A bystander, Aditya Mahajan, tried to nab the miscreant, but he managed to escape with his accomplice on the motorcycle.

On getting information, a team from Mataur police station, including DSP Gursher Singh and sub-inspector Amandeep Singh, reached the spot.

SI Amandeep Singh said, “The incident took place around 7.30am in front of House Number 199. We are scrutinising footages from CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot.”

DSP (City 1) Gursher Singh said, “A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Various teams have been formed to nab the accused.”

