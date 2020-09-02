e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman suffers injuries after falling into open manhole in Thane

Woman suffers injuries after falling into open manhole in Thane

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries as she fell into an open manhole in Lokmanya Nagar after it broke on Wednesday morning. The repair work started on Wednesday morning and the road was blocked for traffic movement.

Priti Singh, a resident of Dawale Nagar, has sustained injuries on her chest, right leg and both knees. She has been taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

“The cover of an old manhole chamber collapsed on Wednesday morning, and we immediately initiated the repair work. However, the young woman fell into the manhole. Officials have met the hospital authorities and the woman. She has minor injuries,” said Ravindra Khadtale, city engineer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Singh was on her way to buy vegetables when she fell into the manhole while crossing the road. According to officials, Singh managed to come out of the manhole on her own and complained to the civic body.

