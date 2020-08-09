e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Women among four arrested for murder bid on relative in Balongi

Women among four arrested for murder bid on relative in Balongi

The victim’s father told the police that there was an ongoing dispute within their extended family over the possession of a plot in the village.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
On Saturday, Inderjit Singh, was present at the disputed plot, when the four persons attacked him with a knife, shovels and sticks.
On Saturday, Inderjit Singh, was present at the disputed plot, when the four persons attacked him with a knife, shovels and sticks. (Getty Images)
         

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly attacking their relative with various weapons over a property dispute in Balongi village on Saturday.

The accused – Harvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Kaur – are all residents of Balongi village.

The victim’s father, Jaspal Singh, said there was an ongoing dispute within their extended family over the possession of a plot in the village.

On Saturday, his son, Inderjit Singh, was present at the disputed plot, when the four persons attacked him with a knife, shovels and sticks. Inderjit was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital by villagers. His condition remains critical.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station on Sunday.

The accused were later produced in a local court, which sent them to three-day police remand, said inspector Amardeep Singh from the Balongi police station.

top news
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: Kerala reports 1,211 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Kerala reports 1,211 new Covid-19 cases
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Firemen saved 18 Covid patients from death in Vijayawada blaze
Firemen saved 18 Covid patients from death in Vijayawada blaze
‘Kumble used to bowl bouncers, batsmen fended him like Brett Lee’
‘Kumble used to bowl bouncers, batsmen fended him like Brett Lee’
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In