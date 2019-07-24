Women on scooters keep vigil on DU’s north and south campuses to check ragging, stalking

New Delhi: Women police personnel, comprising anti-ragging and anti-stalking teams, have been deployed in Delhi University’s North and South campuses to ensure that freshers are not harassed. Police said the teams would look for cases of ragging or stalking by students as well as outsiders. These women police personnel ride in and around the campuses on scooters to keep a check on trouble mongers and make students aware about harassment crimes and the legalities involved.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said women staff of the South Campus police station visited the six colleges of South Campus, met students and spread awareness on emergency women helpline numbers, Himmat Plus – the mobile application for women, and other safety measures for woman by the Delhi Police.

“A temporary police assistance booth has also been set up near the South Campus Metro station to help new students find their colleges and safe routes to reach their destinations. Our objective is to make students feel safe. Our women staff also remains present on the campus in plain clothes,” Arya said.

Similar arrangements have been made in North Campus colleges. A meeting on the same was recently held and attended by police officers and Delhi University administration.

“The vigil and surprise checking are not limited to colleges only but has also been extend to cafeterias, hostels and paying guest accommodations in nearby areas wherein students reside in huge numbers,” said Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (north).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 21:33 IST