‘Won’t go back a millimetre’: Shaheen Bagh protesters to Home Minister Amit Shah

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:29 IST

The protest at Shaheen Bagh area of south Delhi continued for 23rd day on Sunday as elderly women sitting on the road day and night.

There were unconfirmed reports that police is forcefully evacuating the protesters but that did not deter the women in Shaheen Bagh. The rumour spread after the police removed one of the barricades. While cops said it was to resolve a dispute between shopkeepers and protesters, those demonstrating said it may have been to disperse the protesters.

Volunteers are frisking the people coming in to avoid entry of trouble-makers and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

“We have put volunteers at all entry gates and we are frisking everyone so that nobody comes with stones or any weapon and creates ruckus in our protest which is going on peacefully,” said one of the volunteers.

The organisers have also called for a press conference at 2 pm against the violent attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening.

“After JNU, we got to know a mob had reached nearby locality of Sarai Jullena. We sent our people there are saw around 60-70 people were there. The goons looked like they were from right-wing groups. We feel that they may attack Shaheen Bagh as well since civil society members had gathered at JNU and ITO,” said Abid Sheikh, one of the residents of Shaheen Bagh.

He added that with stricter vigilance, the protesters are alert about what may ensue. “We caught people with stones in their bags on Sunday night. We have to be alert to ensure no violence hampers our peaceful protest,” he said.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh continued on Sunday night with songs of resistance. It has drawn a huge crowd with scores of social activists coming to express solidarity with the protesters who have been agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

“We don’t want to get disturbed by miscreants as a peaceful protest is hitting international headlines... if the Home Minister says he cannot retreat one inch, so he should not expect us to go back a millimetre,” said Zulqarnain, who has been sitting on the protest from the first day.