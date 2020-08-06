e-paper
Worker bludgeons supervisor to death in Khanna

Worker bludgeons supervisor to death in Khanna

Victim’s brother-in-law says the incident took place over a ration theft. Accused had allegedly stolen some ration during the lockdown following which the victim had made him publically apologise for it. He had been nursing a grudge ever since.

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A construction worker bludgeoned his 52-year-old supervisor to death with bricks in Khanna on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Damodar Mehto.

According to Khanna City-2 station house officer Harvinder Singh, the accused, identified as Anil Kumar, fled the scene after the crime.

Tejo Mehto, the brother-in-law of the victim, said incident took place over a ration theft. Anil had allegedly stolen some ration during the lockdown following which Mehto had made him publically apologise for it. He had been nursing a grudge ever since.

On Wednesday evening, when Mehto was returning home, Anil smashed his head and face with bricks. The impact of the attack was so severe that the victim died on the spot.

Some locals raised an alarm and tried to nab Anil but he managed to flee.

The victim was the only breadwinner of the family and leaves behind three sons, a wife and a daughter.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

