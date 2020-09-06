e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / YAD seeks Punjab health minister’s dismissal for mismanaging Covid pandemic

YAD seeks Punjab health minister’s dismissal for mismanaging Covid pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Saturday demanded the resignation of health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu, claiming that he had completely mishandled th covid-19 situation in the state.

YAD state chief Parambans Singh Banti Romana claimed, “After the clear cut indictment of the Congress government by its own health advisor for mishandling the covid-19 crisis, the health minister should be dismissed. The CM should also come out of hiding and take urgent steps to restore the trust of the people in government health services,” he said.

Addressing a digital press conference, Romana also announced that the party would launch a programme aimed at encouraging plasma donation by calling upon youth activists who had recovered from covid to donate their plasmas to pandemic patients.

“The high fatality rate coupled with the Congress government’s failure to upgrade and maintain health services was reason enough to dismiss the health minister. However, the report of the state’s health advisor KK Talwar is an indictment of the chief minister also because the expert has also pointed out the state’ inability to manage containment zones, which was the job of the state police, which reports to the chief minister,” he said.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In