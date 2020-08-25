e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamuna authority allots land to four companies, generates ₹80cr in revenue

Yamuna authority allots land to four companies, generates ₹80cr in revenue

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:50 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday allotted land to four manufacturing companies generating a revenue of nearly ₹80 crore. Officials said the investment by the four companies will boost growth along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway and will generate more than 1,110 jobs in the region.

Yeida has allotted 161,784 square metres of industrial land to a firm that deals in manufacturing packaging films. Officials of the authority said the company alone will create 761 jobs and invest ₹959 crore into the project.

Apart from this one big major allotment, the Yeida also allotted industrial land to three private companies, which will set up industrial units along the expressway. These three companies will create 380 jobs in this region and the authority. Plots spread over 500 square metres each have been allotted to the three companies at a total cost of ₹21.88 crore. These private companies are into manufacturing of boxes, paper products, and oil dryout equipment.

“The investment by the companies will not only create jobs but also boost growth and attract other companies to invest in this region,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer, Yeida.

The allotments were made after a committee headed by Yeida CEO and other senior officials interviewed officials of at least five private companies virtually on Tuesday.

Yeida has been allotting industrial land via an open-ended scheme that does not have a deadline. The authority evaluates the profile of companies who apply to get the industrial plots and final selections are made over online interviews.

top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In